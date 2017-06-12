Share
Monday, June 12, 2017

Black Fast Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Like many a heavy metal band before them, Black Fast wears its dark fascination with Catholicism on its leathery sleeves. Named for a form of extreme Lenten fasting, the band plays a punishing, riff-heavy, growling and refreshingly raw form of thrash metal, replete with creepy images of annihilation and doom that never quite sink into ridiculous clichés. This band — led by shredding vocalist Aaron Akin and even more shredding guitarist Trevor Johanson, and driven by the rhythm section of Ryan Thompson and Ross Burnett — knows that metal is meant to be a sweaty, moshy, relentless catharsis. And that’s the kind of metal Black Fast feasts on every time it takes the stage.

Recommended if you like: Death, Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide

Official: http://www.blackfastmusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackFast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackFastMetal
Bandcamp: https://blackfast.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/blackfast


