Share
Email
Print

Monday, June 12, 2017

Eric Donté Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 6:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

He calls it “ghetto trance” music; you might call it dark, twisted, honest and minimalist. Donté, who also goes by the name Fadda Vampire, creates hip-hop confessions that sound cinematic, even without the benefit of his stylish videos (Donté’s also a model). Donté’s stream of consciousness flows in an eerie mist, but it also reverberates, like Tricky arriving strung out and late to an underwater séance in St. Louis. The 23-year-old native St. Louisan released the haunting God Don’t Like Ugly EP last year, and his current releases, notably “World War E,” take a hard political turn even as the beats sound even more club-ready. Keep your eye on Donté. He’s just getting started, but he’s got talent that sounds built to last.

Recommended if you like: Tyler the Creator, Tricky, J. Cole, Childish Gambino

Tumblr: http://www.fuckericdonte.tumblr.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THEDONofFAME
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdonte
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-donte


Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portugal. The Man Is Alaska Proud, Even with Major Label Success Read More

  2. Grandpa's Ghost Returns with Double LP Carnage Queen and EP Country of Piss Read More

  3. What's Up With Those Colorful Pianos Popping Up All Around St. Louis? Read More

  4. Why the Hell Are St. Louis Musicians Performing "Smooth" Ten Times in a Row This Weekend? Read More

  5. Gene Jackson Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation