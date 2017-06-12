Eric Donté Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Facebook

RFTHe calls it “ghetto trance” music; you might call it dark, twisted, honest and minimalist. Donté, who also goes by the name Fadda Vampire, creates hip-hop confessions that sound cinematic, even without the benefit of his stylish videos (Donté’s also a model). Donté’s stream of consciousness flows in an eerie mist, but it also reverberates, like Tricky arriving strung out and late to an underwater séance in St. Louis. The 23-year-old native St. Louisan released the hauntingEP last year, and his current releases, notably “World War E,” take a hard political turn even as the beats sound even more club-ready. Keep your eye on Donté. He’s just getting started, but he’s got talent that sounds built to last.Tyler the Creator, Tricky, J. Cole, Childish Gambino