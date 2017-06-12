Kevin Bowers Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTWorking behind the kit for the likes of the Feed and Big Mike Aguirre, drummer Kevin Bowers has long made an impression on both rock and blues audiences. But Bowers’ 2016 albumimpressed in wholly new and unexpected ways. A deep foray into Brazilian music — from pop to jazz to folk to genres he and his collaborators seem to be creating on their own — the album was both accomplished and completely refreshing. The array of percussive textures and rich rhythms inspire the musicians — more than a dozen — that Bowers gathers together, creating a narrative that sounds timeless. Bowers has even endeavored to share his Brazilian journey on stage. Performances are rare, but by all accounts absolutely stunning.Paul Simon, Sérgio Mendes, Jorge Ben, Seu Jorge