Monday, June 12, 2017

Old Crow Medicine Show Will Perform Dylan's Blonde on Blonde In Its Entirety Tonight at the Pageant

Posted By on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 7:23 AM

click to enlarge BY DANNY CLINCH
  • By Danny Clinch
Old Crow Medicine Show owes Bob Dylan a solid, so it makes perfect sense that the band would build a tour around tackling the entirety of Blonde on Blonde in honor of its 50th anniversary. Without “Wagon Wheel,” the band’s co-write with Dylan (Dylan never sat down with songwriter Ketch Secor, but he did get 50 percent of the publishing), Old Crow would still be busking outside Boone Drug in North Carolina. At this point the band is probably as sick of it as you are, but they’re not above appeasing the bluegrass bros with it in concert. So come for the “rock me mama,” but stay for all of “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands.”

Nashville Sound: Blonde on Blonde is a modernist rock masterpiece because of the country session players who cut it with Dylan in Nashville. The pickers in OCMS play the album like they know they’ve got a lot to live up to.

Watch the band perfrom "Just Like a Woman" below:


Old Crow Medicine Show
8 p.m. Monday, June 12. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $30 to $50. 314-726-6161.



