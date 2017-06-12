Rapper J. Cole Will Perform at the Pageant This Tuesday, June 13

click to enlarge Press photo

J. Cole

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $35 to $50. 314-726-6161.

Rapper J. Cole's biggest critic may be a Hampton Inn based in Sandy, Utah. Beef between rappers and hotels may seem completely absurd, but to be fair, the Hampton Inn started it. On December 9, the date Cole released his latest,, the establishment tweeted the following: “Is the new J. Cole album putting you to sleep early? Stop on by and stay the night with us at the Hampton Inn Sandy!” It was a clever way for the hotel to get some attention, sure — and it succeeded, if the sheer number of hip-hop outlets eager to report on the "feud" can be used as a metric — but we'd argue that its critical assessment of the album was flawed. And fans would agree with us: Already certified platinum by April, every track ondebuted in the top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, Hampton Inn's tweet has since been deleted.The Pageant is an exceptionally small venue when compared to J. Cole's considerable drawing power. Expect to stand shoulder-to-should with fellow fans at the show.Watch the video for "False Prophets" below: