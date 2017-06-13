Share
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Bug Chaser Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Jun 13, 2017 at 7:31 AM

PHOTO BY THEO WELLING
  • Photo by Theo Welling
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Any given Bug Chaser album is a little like being trapped in a room full of TVs, each blasting a different episode of MTV’s 120 Minutes while a guy in an orange denim vest yells in your face. Why would anyone want that? Well — fair question. And yet: The band is mighty. It is undeniable. And it rocks like you wish more bands would, or even could. The two drummers sweat together like they’re casting tribal spells, while the keys and two guitars and the tall guy on “auto granny” weave contradictory cast-off pop music histories into swirling spacetime wormholes, through which singer Pat Grosch steps, all silver pants and flying hair. Why does it work? They’re all great players, but the truth of Bug Chaser is the universal truth of punk rock: the bass. THE BASS. If you want to know the future, know Bug Chaser. This concludes your orientation. See you at the show.

Recommended if you like: Can, the Stooges, Lil B the Based God, the Monks

Jump to comments
