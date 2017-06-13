Bug Chaser Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo by Theo Welling

RFTAny given Bug Chaser album is a little like being trapped in a room full of TVs, each blasting a different episode of MTV’swhile a guy in an orange denim vest yells in your face. Why would anyone want that? Well — fair question. And yet: The band is mighty. It is undeniable. And it rocks like you wish more bands would, or even could. The two drummers sweat together like they’re casting tribal spells, while the keys and two guitars and the tall guy on “auto granny” weave contradictory cast-off pop music histories into swirling spacetime wormholes, through which singer Pat Grosch steps, all silver pants and flying hair. Why does it work? They’re all great players, but the truth of Bug Chaser is the universal truth of punk rock: the bass. THE BASS. If you want to know the future, know Bug Chaser. This concludes your orientation. See you at the show.Can, the Stooges, Lil B the Based God, the Monks