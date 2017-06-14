Kim Massie Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist website

RFTWhen you have dear friends coming to town, you have a few duties as a good St. Louisan. They might involve a variety of architectural wonders or delectable eats, but one is non-negotiable: catching a Kim Massie set at Beale on Broadway. Massie has gained the reputation that most musicians travel the country to accrue by letting the mountain come to her. Presiding from her throne at Beale on Broadway, surrounded by her Solid Senders, she commands the room with an old-school combination of chops, charm, humor and pure character. Her voice is powerful, expressive, and seemingly effortless — though the prominently placed tip jar before her is a reminder that it ain’t without cost. The stories between songs are every bit as compelling as the music and the catalog is equally satisfying and surprising. This is the rare show that’s as suitable for the casual visitor as for the life-long blues hunter.Gladys Knight, Ann Peebles, Sharon Jones, Stevie Wonder