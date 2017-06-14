Share
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Kim Massie Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Wed, Jun 14, 2017 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

When you have dear friends coming to town, you have a few duties as a good St. Louisan. They might involve a variety of architectural wonders or delectable eats, but one is non-negotiable: catching a Kim Massie set at Beale on Broadway. Massie has gained the reputation that most musicians travel the country to accrue by letting the mountain come to her. Presiding from her throne at Beale on Broadway, surrounded by her Solid Senders, she commands the room with an old-school combination of chops, charm, humor and pure character. Her voice is powerful, expressive, and seemingly effortless — though the prominently placed tip jar before her is a reminder that it ain’t without cost. The stories between songs are every bit as compelling as the music and the catalog is equally satisfying and surprising. This is the rare show that’s as suitable for the casual visitor as for the life-long blues hunter.

Recommended if you like: Gladys Knight, Ann Peebles, Sharon Jones, Stevie Wonder

Official Website: www.kimmassie.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kimmassiesings/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KimMassieSings


