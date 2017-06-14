Newly Announced: 2 Chainz, Ben Folds, Exodus, the Struts, Roky Erickson and More

Press photo

Ben Folds will perform at the Pageant on Thursday, August 3.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.2 Chainz: Tue., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $42.50-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Aesop Rock: W/ Rob Sonic and DJ Zone, Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ben Folds: Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Corb Lund: Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.A Day To Remember: W/ Wage War, Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $34.50-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ellis Paul: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.FreshNites: W/ Dante Wolf, J'Demul, Teacup, Dragun, DJ Nico, Wed., June 28, 7 p.m., $10-$13. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Head and the Heart: W/ The Shelters, Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $42.75-$47.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jeanette Harris: Sat., Nov. 18, 7 & 9 p.m., $25-$30. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-304-3602.Jerry Seinfeld: Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $50.50-$175. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Langen & Suzie’s Double EP Release: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-3363.Lords Of Acid: W/ Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch, Wiccid, Thu., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Maine: W/ Dreamers, Night Riots, Tue., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mutemath: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.O-Town: W/ Todd Carey, Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Obituary: W/ Exodus, Power Trip, Dust Bolt, Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Roky Erickson: W/ Death Valley Girls, Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Struts: Sat., Sept. 2, 6 p.m., $15. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Will Hoge: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.