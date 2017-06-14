Shady Bug Is One of This Year's STL 77

Photo via artist Facebook

RFTRainey twins Hannah and Delia have always been magic creatures, spinning fairy tales, acoustic guitar and warbly intuitive harmonies into shadow-dappled metaphors via their band Dubb Nubb. Shady Bug is Hannah Rainey’s more earthbound iteration, expressing her experiences in the heart of STL’s bustling DIY scene. On its debut album,, it’s thrilling to hear the capacities of an already impressive songwriter expand dramatically with the addition of creative, rocket-fueled drums and distortion in the classic loud-quiet-loud tradition. Endearingly weird bent notes abound, and the project doesn’t sound like Dubb Nubb electrified — it’s a true meshing of styles with her bandmates, who seem to be channeling equal parts Mac DeMarco and K Records. The band’s occasional vocal harmonies are as crucial to the sound as the chorus effect on Hannah’s guitar, and the whole thing rolls comfortably between casual and epic, a surprisingly polished sound from the underground.Spinanes, Meat Puppets, Mac DeMarco, Mirah