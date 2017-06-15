DJ Kimmy Nu Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
DJ Kimmy Nu is on a tear lately. A member of local legend DJ Charlie Chan's 24 Scientists collective, she was voted Best Hip-Hop DJ in the annual S.L.U.M. Fest awards earlier this year. Since then she's performed at a string of high-profile shows. Hip-hop heads caught her with the vaunted Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in May, bounce fanatics saw her open for Big Freedia at the Ready Room, bookworms were treated to a set as part of the St. Louis Public Library's recent hip-hop appreciation week, and she even turned up on the Fox 2 (KTVI) morning show to give the station's talking heads a taste of wax with their morning coffee. Nu specializes in hip-hop, neo-soul and R&B, making her position as the Knuckles' live DJ as seamless as her breaks.
Recommended if you like:
the Knuckles, DJ Charlie Chan, Big Freedia, real hip-hop
