Share
Email
Print

Thursday, June 15, 2017

DJ Kimmy Nu Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Thu, Jun 15, 2017 at 6:33 AM

PHOTO BY RFT STAFF
  • Photo by RFT staff
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

DJ Kimmy Nu is on a tear lately. A member of local legend DJ Charlie Chan's 24 Scientists collective, she was voted Best Hip-Hop DJ in the annual S.L.U.M. Fest awards earlier this year. Since then she's performed at a string of high-profile shows. Hip-hop heads caught her with the vaunted Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in May, bounce fanatics saw her open for Big Freedia at the Ready Room, bookworms were treated to a set as part of the St. Louis Public Library's recent hip-hop appreciation week, and she even turned up on the Fox 2 (KTVI) morning show to give the station's talking heads a taste of wax with their morning coffee. Nu specializes in hip-hop, neo-soul and R&B, making her position as the Knuckles' live DJ as seamless as her breaks.

Recommended if you like: the Knuckles, DJ Charlie Chan, Big Freedia, real hip-hop

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1OfficialDjKimmyNu/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/djkimmynu
Twitter: https://twitter.com/djkimmynu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djkimmynu/


Jump to comments
  |  
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Introducing the STL-77: The 77 Acts That Make St. Louis Sing Read More

  2. Foxing Lands on Spin Magazine's "Best Emo Revival Albums" List — Twice Read More

  3. Brian Owens Releases New Soul-Soaked Cover of Johnny Cash Classic Read More

  4. Kim Massie Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

  5. The Gaslight Squares Is One of This Year's STL 77 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation