Share
Email
Print

Monday, December 19, 2016

Troubled Pine Lawn Court 'Continues to Fail,' Missouri Auditor Says

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Pine Lawn's municipal court is still a problem, the state auditor says. - PHOTO BY DOYLE MURPHY
  • Photo by Doyle Murphy
  • Pine Lawn's municipal court is still a problem, the state auditor says.
Six months after documenting serious problems with Pine Lawn's municipal court, state investigators say it's still really messed up.

"Despite agreeing to corrective action earlier this year the Pine Lawn municipal court continues to fail to meet the most basic threshold of functional and productive operations," state Auditor Nicole Galloway said in a statement, announcing the findings of a follow-up investigation.

Pine Lawn, a tiny north county suburb, has a history of using its court to prop up its government. Auditors previously found 46 percent of the city's budget came from traffic fines, far more than the law allows. The city likely owed more than $400,000 to the state Department of Revenue as a result, the auditors concluded.

See Also: Officer Steven Blakeney Terrorized the St. Louis Area. Why Did No One Stop This Very Bad Cop?

That situation hasn't been resolved.

"That money has not been paid, and city officials do not appear to have any plans to do so," according to a news release from Galloway's office.

Galloway had recommended in June that Pine Lawn make improvements in ten areas, designed to update the court's bookkeeping. The court has only followed through on one of those recommendations — updating processes to include complete information in case files — since then, Galloway says.

Pine Lawn disbanded its police department in March following complaints of predatory practices. A former lieutenant who was the city's top-ranking officer is now in federal prison after falsely arresting a mayoral candidate.

The city's former mayor is also in federal prison after he was caught taking bribes from contractors.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In Missouri, Pit Bulls Are Banned in 86 Municipalities. Dog Lovers Are Fighting Back Read More

  2. This Idiotic List Shows Parents' Dumbass Concerns About Literature's Greatest Works Read More

  3. I Tried Floating. Here's What Happened Read More

  4. Lindenwood Wrestler Sentenced to 30 Years for HIV Exposure Will Get a New Trial Read More

  5. St. Louis Startup Ultradia Leaves Chrona Investors Hanging Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2016 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation