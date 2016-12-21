New 'Team TIF' Effort Takes on the St. Louis Development Corporation

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Flickr/Philip Leara

Any time developers ask for a tax incentive package in the city of St. Louis, they need the blessing of the St. Louis Development Corporation, or SLDC. But even though such incentives have become among the most hotly debated topics in the city in recent months, few residents could tell you anything about who's on the corporation — much less what role they play once they're there.

Enter Team TIF.

