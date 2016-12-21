Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Vigil for Syria to Take Place Tonight at City Hall

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:35 AM

PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / DUSTINPHILLIPS.
It's easy to feel helpless as the civil war in Syria rages. But after this past week's violent events, Laura Jennings decided something needed to be done about it.

"I didn’t find anybody who was doing something, and I said, ‘Well, what can I do?’" Jennings, a department director at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, says. She noticed that many of the social media messages sent by civilians and journalists in the besieged areas say that they feel forgotten. So Jennings enlisted the help of friends and fellow activists Neveen Ayesh and Elena Porcelli late last week to create a message to reassure Syrians that they are not forgotten — and tonight that message will take form as a St. Louis Vigil for Syria.

"We want to make at least some notion that's saying, 'Hey, we're St. Louis, we're this city, but we're standing here remembering you tonight,'" Jennings says.

All are welcome to attend the vigil, which will take place at 7 p.m. in front of Saint Louis City Hall. It will include an opening message, a moment of silence and words from keynote speakers. Participants are also welcome to bring posters with messages of hope, LED candles and donations of winter wear for the homeless in St. Louis.

"I really work through the guise of 'care globally, act locally,'" Jennings says, noting that she hopes this act will send a message to City Hall about homelessness in St. Louis as well as the problems in Syria.

The event's purpose, then, is not to solve the complexities of war, nor is it a protest or political message — it's rather an attempt to connect on a human level: "What we want to do is raise awareness to say that we are looking onward to war happening, that we cannot ignore images of people dying."

Participants are asked to use the hashtag #STLhere4Aleppo, as well as #here4Aleppo and #Aleppo. The goal is that the vigil's message will reach civilians in Syria.

"If they can see that people aren't forgetting, and that people out here do care for them, I think that's a meaningful way to address something that we can do."

For more details about the St. Louis Vigil for Syria, visit the invite on Facebook.
Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In Missouri, Pit Bulls Are Banned in 86 Municipalities. Dog Lovers Are Fighting Back Read More

  2. This Idiotic List Shows Parents' Dumbass Concerns About Literature's Greatest Works Read More

  3. New 'Team TIF' Effort Takes on the St. Louis Development Corporation Read More

  4. St. Louis Startup Ultradia Leaves Chrona Investors Hanging Read More

  5. Float On: How Salty Water and Silence Are Changing Some St. Louisans' Lives Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2016 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation