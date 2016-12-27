Five Women Wanted in South St. Louis Burglary

Image via St. Louis Police

This woman stole 'a large sum' of money while her accomplices covered her, police say.

click to enlarge Images via St. Louis Police

Four women provided a distraction while an accomplice carried out a burglary, St. Louis police say.

St. Louis police are searching for an all-female burglary crew that pulled off a south city heist.The five women hit a home connected to a business on December 1 in the 4000 block of South Grand Boulevard, escaping with "a large sum of money," police say. Investigators have been hunting the thieves ever since and released clips of surveillance footage on Tuesday.The women walked into the business at about 12:30 p.m. Four of them distracted employees, while the fifth woman — described as white, wearing a burqa, black scarf and sunglasses — slipped through a basement stairway in the business and entered the victim's home, police say.Once she had the money and re-emerged from the basement, all five suspects left, police say.Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.