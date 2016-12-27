Share
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Five Women Wanted in South St. Louis Burglary

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 2:35 PM

This woman stole 'a large sum' of money while her accomplices covered her, police say.
  • This woman stole 'a large sum' of money while her accomplices covered her, police say.
St. Louis police are searching for an all-female burglary crew that pulled off a south city heist.

The five women hit a home connected to a business on December 1 in the 4000 block of South Grand Boulevard, escaping with "a large sum of money," police say. Investigators have been hunting the thieves ever since and released clips of surveillance footage on Tuesday.

The women walked into the business at about 12:30 p.m. Four of them distracted employees, while the fifth woman — described as white, wearing a burqa, black scarf and sunglasses — slipped through a basement stairway in the business and entered the victim's home, police say.

Once she had the money and re-emerged from the basement, all five suspects left, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
 
Four women provided a distraction while an accomplice carried out a burglary, St. Louis police say.
  • Four women provided a distraction while an accomplice carried out a burglary, St. Louis police say.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfrontimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
