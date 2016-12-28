Candlelight Vigil Will Honor St. Charles Carriage Horse Who Drowned

This is not an isolated incident, but rather the latest in a series of unfortunate and preventable incidents that have occurred since this industry has been allowed to operate here with no effective oversight. In fact this same company has a history of failing to adequately control its horses.The non-profit animal advocacy organization is demanding that St. Charles immediately suspend operation of carriage horses pending a "real, full and public inquiry." It is also calling for St. Louis city and St. Louis County to suspend its carriage horse operations until those entities can provide further clarity on their regulation.
Just last year a bystander took this video of another St. Louis Carriage Company horse galloping uncontrolled down Market Street in downtown St. Louis. The company flippantly admitted the driver had violated policy by leaving the carriage unmanned, and that someone could have been killed. According to the witness who provided the video, this was at least the third such incident in 2015. And, still another horse was allowed to run uncontrolled, this time with tragic consequences.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.