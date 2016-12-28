Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Feds Test Bridgeton Houses Near Landfill for Radiation

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 6:18 AM

click to enlarge The EPA planned to test radiation levels at a Bridgeton couple's house on Tuesday. - PHOTO VIA FLICKR/NOMADTALES
The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday tested homes near the Westlake Landfill for radiation contamination following a lawsuit filed by residents.

The EPA, which isn't named in the suit filed by Michael and Robbin Dailey, planned to focus on the couple's house and surrounding properties in the Spanish Village section of Bridgeton.

The Daileys sued nine companies tied to the landfill in November, alleging they were responsible for radioactive dust found in their home. The dust showed levels of a Uranium byproduct that were 200 times what is normal, according to the suit filed in St. Louis County Court.

"As a public health agency, we take these allegations seriously," EPA Region 7 Administrator Mark Hague said in a statement.

EPA is calling the operation "Bridgeton Dust." Testers planned to collect dust from inside the Dailey's house and surrounding houses along with soil samples from the neighborhood. Officials expect to have preliminary results for homeowners on January 6.

The West Lake Landfill contains nuclear waste and sits next to the Bridgeton Landfill, the site of a smoldering underground fire.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at @DoyleMurphy.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Five Women Wanted in South St. Louis Burglary Read More

  2. 13 Reasons 2016 Didn't Suck After All Read More

  3. 10 Bad Things That Will Happen in 2017: A Modest Prediction Read More

  4. In Missouri, Pit Bulls Are Banned in 86 Municipalities. Dog Lovers Are Fighting Back Read More

  5. Tanning Boss Todd Beckman Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Kidnapping Case Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2016 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation