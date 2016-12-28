Feds Test Bridgeton Houses Near Landfill for Radiation

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr/NomadTales

The EPA planned to test radiation levels at a Bridgeton couple's house on Tuesday.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday tested homes near the Westlake Landfill for radiation contamination following a lawsuit filed by residents.The EPA, which isn't named in the suit filed by Michael and Robbin Dailey, planned to focus on the couple's house and surrounding properties in the Spanish Village section of Bridgeton.The Daileys sued nine companies tied to the landfill in November, alleging they were responsible for radioactive dust found in their home. The dust showed levels of a Uranium byproduct that were 200 times what is normal, according to the suit filed in St. Louis County Court."As a public health agency, we take these allegations seriously," EPA Region 7 Administrator Mark Hague said in a statement.EPA is calling the operation "Bridgeton Dust." Testers planned to collect dust from inside the Dailey's house and surrounding houses along with soil samples from the neighborhood. Officials expect to have preliminary results for homeowners on January 6.The West Lake Landfill contains nuclear waste and sits next to the Bridgeton Landfill, the site of a smoldering underground fire.