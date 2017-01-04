Convict Linked to Fenton Church Burglary

click to enlarge Images via Jefferson County Jail and Missouri DOC

Robert Ward was serving time when he was charged with a 2015 church burglary.

An inmate at Jefferson County Jail has been charged in a Fenton church burglary.Robert Earl Ward, 34, broke into Calvary Fellowship Church on June 24, 2015, and escaped with a haul of electronics, including a television and computer, authorities say.The diminutive burglar — Ward is 5 feet 2, 144 pounds — slipped in through broken basement window at the Smizer Station Road church, cutting himself as he went, according to court documents.St. Louis County police were eventually able to match blood collected from the scene to Ward, who was sentenced last February to three years in a separate burglary. He also left his fingerprints behind, police say.Ward was locked up when he was charged last week with the Fenton church break-in. He also has a previous drug conviction.