Share
Email
Print

Thursday, January 5, 2017

St. Louis Blues to Host First-Ever Pride Night

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 6:41 AM

PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / DAVE HERHOLZ.
The St. Louis Blues will make history on January 19, when the NHL team will host an LGBT-friendly Pride Night for the first time ever.

The game, which will be played against the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m., is one of several theme nights at Blues home games throughout the season. Fans who purchase a theme ticket with the Pride Night promo code (PRIDE17) will receive a rainbow Blue Note t-shirt. The Gateway Men's Chorus, a nonprofit supporting gay culture and acceptance, will perform the national anthem.

The Pride Night will help support You Can Play, an initiative to ensure inclusion and safety for all athletes, coaches and fans, including those in the LGBT community.

The initiation of a St. Louis Blues Pride Night is a particularly positive step in sports for the LGBT community, as the National Hockey League has until recently been fairly uninterested in teaming up with LGBT fans. In 2015, Yahoo Sports reported that only five teams had ever hosted a Pride Night: the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers.

For more information about Pride Night and to buy tickets, visit the St. Louis Blues' theme ticket page.
Jump to comments

More by Elizabeth Semko

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 10 St. Louis Artists Poised to Break Out in 2017 Read More

  2. In Missouri, Pit Bulls Are Banned in 86 Municipalities. Dog Lovers Are Fighting Back Read More

  3. Pro-Life Activist John Ryan Faces Terrorism Charge Over Threat to St. Louis Planned Parenthood Clinic Read More

  4. 30 Years Old This Week, Donnybrook Remains TV Worth Watching Read More

  5. Five Women Wanted in South St. Louis Burglary Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation