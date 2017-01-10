Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Roy Blunt Loses His Senate Status in Switchboard Switchup

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 6:40 AM

click to enlarge Lisa Blunt Anderson, Roy Blunt. Any questions?
  • Lisa Blunt Anderson, Roy Blunt. Any questions?

Poor Roy Blunt. After crushing his opponent in November, thwarting Democratic dreams of flipping a red seat blue and maybe taking the whole Senate too (remember those days?), the veteran politician ought to be flying high.

Instead, the petite Missouri pol seems to gone incognito — or at least below the radar of the U.S. Capitol's switchboard operators.

For at least a few days now, callers seeking to get through to the offices of Missouri's senators have been presented with two automated choices: They can press 1 for Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester or 2 for Senator Claire McCaskill.

What's missing? An option for Senator Roy Blunt — it's as if Missouri's junior senator had been swept right into the dustbin of history ... which is, of course, not what happened on November 8.


So who is Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester? No such person exists. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester does, but the Democrat representing Delaware is no relation, and definitely not repping Missouri. In other words: Someone messed up.

Now, if you press one at the auto-prompt, you'll be transferred to Roy Blunt's staff. The connection is right, just not the instructions. Still, the whole thing must be a bit disconcerting for Blunt.

Or is it? With Donald Trump about to take office and Blunt in the awkward position of endorsing him despite pussy-grabs galore (on Trump's part) and four years as president of a Baptist college (on Blunt's), maybe it's nice to lay low for a little while.

Really, it's hard to second-guess the tactics of a guy whose entire family makes its living as lobbyists, yet still coasted to reelection in a year focused on draining the swamp. The switchboard may not know who he is, but we suspect Roy Blunt knows exactly what he's doing.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. South St. Louis Woman Ripped Off Nursing Home Residents, Police Say Read More

  2. A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming in 2017 — and St. Louis Is a Top Spot to See It Read More

  3. St. Louis Woman Gets Busted at IKEA With an Ass-Load of Pan Read More

  4. Police Shoot, Kill Ex-Con After Car Chase on Page Avenue Read More

  5. Gov. Nixon Commutes Sentence of Former College Student Doing 15 Years for Dealing Weed Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation