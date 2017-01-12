St. Louis Baby Girl Killed by 'Chronic Abuse,' Police Say

Riverfront Times

A four-month-old girl found lifeless on Tuesday died of "chronic abuse" — and her parents are now considered suspects, authorities say.Dorian Whitlock was unresponsive when cops were summoned at 7:53 a.m. to the 3900 block of North Florissant, police say. The little girl was transported to the hospital, but it was too late. Doctors pronounced her deceased.Police considered Dorian's sudden death "suspicious" from the start, and sent the Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Division to investigate. After the Medical Examiner classified the baby's death a homicide, police arrested the child's 25-year-old father and 22-year-old mother.Police took the case to city prosecutors, who are still deciding whether to file charges. The parents' names haven't been released.