'Locker Room Talk' Defense Fails for Sex Trafficker of Underage Girls

Image via Columbus, Ohio police
Kyle 'Dad' Parks was caught selling underage girls out of a St. Charles motel, authorities say.
A sex trafficker tried the Donald Trump defense after he was busted for pimping out young girls in St. Charles.
Kyle Parks, 54, was confronted with a phone call tying him to the scheme, but he tried to convince a federal jury in St. Louis that it was just "locker room talk," his attorney, Joseph Hogan, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The infamous phrase — made popular after the president elect was caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women
— apparently only works for The Donald. The jury on Thursday found Parks guilty of one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and six counts of interstate transportation with intent to commit prostitution.
Parks, who goes by "Dad," was busted in December 2015. The Ohio resident had driven a carload of young women and three girls, including a fifteen-year-old runaway from Columbus across state lines to St. Charles, where he set up shop in a Red Roof Inn near Zumbehl Road and Interstate 70.
Parks told his victims to rest. When he woke them several hours later, he told them to shower and then instructed them to post online ads on Backpage.com offering themselves for sex acts, authorities say. The illicit operation was already underway — with Parks keeping most of the money — when St. Charles police arrived. They had been contacted by cops in Columbus, who had tracked the runaway fifteen-year-old's cell phone to the motel.
Officers found most of the women in two of the rooms, but Parks had stepped out with one of the seventeen-year-olds he had brought with him. He proved pretty easy to catch, however. Police say he showed up at their station shortly after and wanted to bail out the women and teens.
He was promptly arrested, and police found the seventeen-year-old outside in his van. She was conscious but incoherent, authorities say.
Parks has a long record in Ohio, including a number of violations tied to the operation of a strip club and other after-hours bars, court records show. His attorney, Hogan, told the Post-Dispatch
that prosecutors had agreed to a plea deal for five years, but Parks would not go for it. Hogan did not immediately return our request for comment on Friday.
Each of the sex trafficking charges carries potential sentences of ten years to life in federal prison and fines of as much as $250,000. Sentencing is set for April 17.
