Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Tishaura Jones Hits Back on Media Coverage: 'There Are 11 Other Candidates'

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge Flanked by supporters including state Rep. Cora Faith Walker (right) and state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed (far right), Tishaura Jones addresses the press. - PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE
  • Flanked by supporters including state Rep. Cora Faith Walker (right) and state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed (far right), Tishaura Jones addresses the press.

Frustrated by media coverage that's focused on everything from a 20-year-old bankruptcy to the trips she took as a city official, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones pushed back this morning at a press conference, saying she's become a clear target for other mayoral candidates and people who fear the changes she'd bring at City Hall.

Asked what specific fault she found with the stories, Jones noted that no one else running for mayor seems to be facing anywhere near her level of scrutiny: "If you were visiting from Mars, you would think no one else was running for mayor but me." She added later, "If you're going to talk about me, you need to talk about everybody. ... There are eleven other candidates!"

A surrogate who spoke just before Jones went even further.

"We see these attacks as an attack on the entire community of people of color in this region," said Lew Moye, president of the St. Louis chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists. The stories, he said, "were clearly an attempt to portray black folks as incompetent and corrupt."

A former member of the house of representatives and the current city treasurer, Jones is one of very few candidates in the mayor's race who've already won citywide. At the same time, her candidacy has picked up some critical endorsements, including that of state Senator Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis), who kicked off the press conference, as well as a host of the city's young progressives, who've been mounting an attack on the city's Democratic status quo from the left.

But after last week's KMOV report focused on her travel, Jones is clearly feeling a bit picked upon. She didn't dispute the allegations at today's presser, though she stressed that she followed proper procedure and documented every expense she submitted for reimbursement. "I have not done anything wrong or unlawful," she said, noting that one of the trips KMOV made the most hay about (using the language "even Las Vegas" on its website) was a trip to lure a national conference to St. Louis.

At one point, a reporter questioned what stories the media should be covering when it comes to Jones' rivals. "You're the journalist," Jones replied. "You do the research. I'm not going to feed you stories the way the other candidates have fed you stories about me."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Cop Searched Woman's Vagina for Drugs in Public — and Found None, Suit Alleges Read More

  2. Eric Greitens Gets a Message From His Neighbors: 'This Neighborhood Trusts Women' Read More

  3. The Final Flight of Martin McNally Read More

  4. In Missouri, Pit Bulls Are Banned in 86 Municipalities. Dog Lovers Are Fighting Back Read More

  5. Larry Rice Vows to Take Homeless Shelter Fight to Court — Again Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation