Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of St. Louis Jewish Community Center

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE
  • Photo via google

A threatening phone call claiming a bomb had been set within the Creve Coeur campus of the St. Louis Jewish Community Center, or JCC, triggered an evacuation of the facility this morning. The JCC location in Chesterfield was evacuated as well.

The call came in around 10 a.m., says St. Louis County Police Department spokesman Benjamin Granda. Although it appears the call was an empty threat — a search of the grounds has so far come up empty — the department has deployed bomb-sniffing dogs to scour the campus.

"This is something we can't play cheap," Granda says. "The canine units are doing an exhaustive sweep."

Granda notes that the local JCC is among at least 25 others in the U.S. that received bomb threats today, including facilities in Miami, Detroit and Nashville. Last week, sixteen Jewish centers across the U.S. reported receiving bomb threats, resulting in mass evacuations and panic, reported Haaretz. All of last week's bomb threats turned out to be false. It is not clear how these various threats are linked, if at all.

The evacuations were announced to JCC members through a morning email, reports Fox 2 (KTVI). The email stated,
This morning, we, along with several J's across the country received a bomb threat. Although we believed ours to be without merit (no other threats resulted in an incident), we took the threat seriously and evacuated both locations. We are working with local and federal law enforcement and will communicate again when we have received the all clear. We have every expectation that we will re-open the buildings in a few hours.”

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author atDanny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Will Get a New Mayor This Spring. Meet the 5 Leading Candidates Read More

  2. Tishaura Jones, Beloved by Progressives, Hopes to Transcend the City's Racial Divide Read More

  3. St. Louis Cop Searched Woman's Vagina for Drugs in Public — and Found None, Suit Alleges Read More

  4. For Lewis Reed, Hard Questions About Abortion — and No Comment Read More

  5. Lyda Krewson Is a Centrist — and the Best-Funded Candidate in the Race Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation