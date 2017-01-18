This is How Much it Costs to Smoke in Missouri Over a Lifetime

People are often bombarded with messages about why smoking is harmful, to your budget as well as your health. Yesterday, financial website WalletHub
dug deep to find out just how much the habit costs in every state — both over the course of a year and a lifetime.
Now, keep in mind Missouri smokers have it better than just about everywhere else — voters shot down not one but two tobacco tax options last fall
, so our cigs are incredibly cheap here.
But still, all those cancer sticks add up. Over the course of a year, the total in Missouri is estimated to be $23,606. A lifetime's worth of smoking adds up to a grand total of $1,203,893.
That's not just the cigarettes themselves, of course. The data analysts considered a number of expenses brought on by smoking and secondhand smoke, including health-care expenditures, and income loss due to factors such as workplace bias, absenteeism or lower productivity resulting from health problems. This was calculated over 51 years, since the legal age to buy tobacco products in the U.S. is 18 and the average age at which a smoker dies is 69.
As staggering as Missouri's totals are, they're far from the worst in the rest of the country. New York rang in at $45,353 year, and an astounding $2.3 million over a over a lifetime. Massachusetts wasn't far behind, with an annual cost of $43,082 and a lifetime total of $2.1 million.
Missouri, in fact, came out to be the ninth cheapest state for smoking. The No. 1 slot went to Kentucky, with an annual total of $22,285 and lifetime total of $1,136,524. So maybe we should lower those taxes even further?
We're kidding, of course. See the complete dataset below.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge