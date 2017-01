Mike Huckabee Robocall Could Yield Huge Payoff for St. Louis Attorneys

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Mike Huckabee.

In September 2012, as many as four million landlines across the U.S. got a call from Mike Huckabee — well, at least the voice of Mike Huckabee.The call purported to be a survey asking whether those who answered believed in certain things (freedom, liberty, etc.). But really, a group of Chesterfield lawyers contend, it was a recorded robocall — and, as ultimately became clear to anyone who stayed on the line, an advertisement for a Christian-focused film calledFederal law forbids using pre-recorded messages to hawk products without first getting express consent. In hopes of discouraging such solicitations, anyone found liable of making such a call can be on the hook for $500 to $1,500 in damages — for each and every landline affected.And that means a Chesterfield law firm could be looking at a whole lot of money.Yesterday, U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber certified a lawsuit filed by the Chesterfield firm Schultz & Associates LLP as a class action suit. In essence, that allows the attorneys to proceed with litigation against the filmmakers representing everyone who was hit with the Huckabee-voiced robocalls. And with a class of victims potentially reaching, yes, four million households, the damages could be staggering — $2 billion, maybe even more.Ronald J. Eisenberg, an attorney with the firm, admits that he and his partners were stunned by the potentially huge case they're now looking at."We're just a firm in Chesterfield with three attorneys," he says.Still, Eisenberg believes his firm is more than ready to handle the matter. They've already survived numerous legal hurdles, including a decision at the appellate level that reversed the judge's earlier dismissal of their suit. (Owing to the magnitude of the case, they have brought on a co-counsel.)Now, it's worth noting that former Arkansas governor Huckabee is no longer a party to the suit. But a Texas billionaire, Dr. James Leininger, is. He financed the money and apparently paid for the robocalls. He could be looking at big damages, along with two limited liability companies: Veritas Entertainment and Veritas Marketing.Sadly, it appears that Dr. Leininger didn't get his money's worth for those faux-surveys. Even though 82 percent of all respondents indicated that they believe in American freedom and liberty, precious few turned out forThe film, which notched a rating of just 2.5 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes , tells the story of a mayor who decides he can best honor his dead son by putting the "Christ" back in City Hall. A cigar-smoking big-city lawyer from the 'ACLO' tries to stop him. Patriotism ensues!Hard to imagine in light of that plotline, but even with that assist from Mike Huckabee, flop ped hard.