Friday, January 20, 2017

Berkeley Teen Lured Victim to Stolen Car, Then Killed Him, Police Say

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Eric Porter, 17, has been charged with the murder of another teen. - IMAGE VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Image via St. Louis County Police
  • Eric Porter, 17, has been charged with the murder of another teen.

A seventeen-year-old has been charged with murder in what authorities say was a case of deadly revenge.

Eric Porter of Berkeley was among several suspects who lured seventeen-year-old Antoine Quinn into a stolen car last summer, shot him multiple times and then left his body, according to court documents.

The scheme described in court papers reads like a cold-blooded execution. Porter and the others contacted Quinn on July 9, and picked him up, according to court papers. Quinn apparently thought he was among friends, heading out to cruise around and smoke some marijuana.

But authorities say it was a trap. Once they crossed into Kinloch, the occupants pulled out guns and unloaded on Quinn, authorities say. They dumped the car near Monroe and Granberry.

Kinloch cops responded to reports of gunfire and found Quinn in the front passenger seat. He had been shot repeatedly in the head, back, chest, legs and abdomen. There wasn't even a chance to take him to the hospital. He died at the scene.

The car had been reported stolen on July 1.

St. Louis County police investigated the case. Investigators now believe the killing was payback for Quinn's perceived role in another shooting.

The case came up recently in a story by the Guardian about the extreme amount of violence along Natural Bridge in north county. As the British newspaper tells it, the murder only led to further revenge. One of the men quoted in the story claimed Quinn's family stabbed him outside the teen's funeral, supposedly because they blamed him for involving Quinn in a violent lifestyle that led to his murder.

Porter is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was jailed on $500,000 cash bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
