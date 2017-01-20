Share
Email
Print

Friday, January 20, 2017

Toni Stevenson Killing Has Police Pleading 'We Don't Need Retaliation'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge Toni Stevenson, 15, was shot dead after a basketball game on Tuesday, St. Louis police say. - IMAGE VIA ST. LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS
  • Image via St. Louis Public Schools
  • Toni Stevenson, 15, was shot dead after a basketball game on Tuesday, St. Louis police say.

St. Louis police are pleading for information as they try to solve the murder of a fifteen-year-old girl — and head off another potential round of violence.

"We don't need another loss of life," police Captain Mary Warnecke said at a news conference today. "We don't need retaliation. We need somebody to come forward to give us the information we need so we can put a stop to this."

Toni Stevenson, a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law, had just driven home from a school basketball game on Tuesday evening when two gunmen opened fire on her with assault rifles, police say.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the teen's lifeless body still in the driver's seat, parked along the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Warnecke confirmed that police are looking at surveillance video from the block, but they haven't released the footage or described what may have been recorded.

Stevenson was definitely the intended target, Warnecke said without giving more details. The police captain dismissed reports that the teen had been a witness in a previous shooting.

Police have only the vaguest of descriptions for the suspects, but Warnecke says people know information that could be vital to their investigation. She worries they will seek revenge instead of coming forward.

"We have the fear that there will be retaliation, that someone will try to take matters into their own hand," Warnecke said, adding, "They need to let us do our job."

Police ask anyone with information to call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fox Park Will Be the St. Louis Area's Hottest Neighborhood in 2017, Redfin Says Read More

  2. Berkeley Teen Lured Victim to Stolen Car, Then Killed Him, Police Say Read More

  3. Chesterfield Mall Boots Dog Adoption Center Set to Open This Weekend Read More

  4. Sick of Crime, Shaw Is Buying Its Own Security Cameras Read More

  5. Lyda Krewson Is a Centrist — and the Best-Funded Candidate in the Race Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation