Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

An Unedited Letter to the Editor from Mayoral Candidate Bill Haas

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 6:54 AM

click to enlarge Bill Haas, perennial candidate. - PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Bill Haas, perennial candidate.

Editor's note: Bill Haas, one of the candidates running for mayor whom we chose not to profile in our January 18 cover package, sent us a "letter for publication" taking umbrage at our mean-spirited reference to his candidacy.

We decided to run his unedited letter in its entirety, just in case anyone was thinking about voting for Bill Haas.

About your mayoral profile. "Candidate who hasn't shown support beyond themselves and egos?" So 4 school board wins, a congressional primary win out spent 25-1 against 4 others where I got 50% more than the next highest, 12% statewide in lieutenant governors primary 3d out of 8 outspent by several 10-1, best ideas, most specifics, most ideas where money is coming from, most passion, and chasing this responsibility 25 years which should count for something if not everything. Jesus. Sorry Sarah Fenske, but if assholes like you would stop telling people I don't have a chance, I'd have a better one. Are you stupid, fucking stupid, or just with your own dysfunctional unfairly judgemental hypocritical pompous self-righteous preorgasmic agenda? Your advertisers should no about your crap that passes for journalism. Modesty prevents me from telling you how I really feel. You're no Ray Hart Mann. Who would be spinning in his grave. If he had one. On the record. If my administration not better than your journalism, my administration won't last a year. Nor should.

Bill Haas
St. Louis
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stranded Far From Washington, D.C., These St. Louis Women Marched in Rural Maryland Read More

  2. Wash. U. Fired Whistleblower for Questioning Fraud on Federal Contract, Lawsuit Alleges Read More

  3. Fox Park Will Be the St. Louis Area's Hottest Neighborhood in 2017, Redfin Says Read More

  4. St. Louis Will Get a New Mayor This Spring. Meet the 5 Leading Candidates Read More

  5. St. Louis Area Median Home Price Rose 4 Percent in 2016 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation