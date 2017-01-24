An Unedited Letter to the Editor from Mayoral Candidate Bill Haas

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI

Bill Haas, perennial candidate.

About your mayoral profile. "Candidate who hasn't shown support beyond themselves and egos?" So 4 school board wins, a congressional primary win out spent 25-1 against 4 others where I got 50% more than the next highest, 12% statewide in lieutenant governors primary 3d out of 8 outspent by several 10-1, best ideas, most specifics, most ideas where money is coming from, most passion, and chasing this responsibility 25 years which should count for something if not everything. Jesus. Sorry Sarah Fenske, but if assholes like you would stop telling people I don't have a chance, I'd have a better one. Are you stupid, fucking stupid, or just with your own dysfunctional unfairly judgemental hypocritical pompous self-righteous preorgasmic agenda? Your advertisers should no about your crap that passes for journalism. Modesty prevents me from telling you how I really feel. You're no Ray Hart Mann. Who would be spinning in his grave. If he had one. On the record. If my administration not better than your journalism, my administration won't last a year. Nor should.Bill HaasSt. Louis