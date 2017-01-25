Share
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

O'Fallon Is One of the Top 10 Cities for Families in the U.S.

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 6:59 AM

click to enlarge The aquatic center in O'Fallon, Missouri: One of its many attractive features for young families. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR/DAVE HERHOLZ
If you're looking for good schools, safe neighborhoods and reasonable affordability, you might want to check out O'Fallon, Missouri.

The northwestern St. Louis suburb — not to be confused with the eastern St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Illinois — was just named one of the top ten cities in the country for families by Apartment List. The St. Charles County municipality earned an A+, with a score of 90.9 out of 100.

O'Fallon notched particularly high marks for affordability (median gross rent as a percentage of household income) and child friendliness (the percentage of the population under eighteen).

See the top 10 below:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-24_at_10.52.12_am.png

As for the city of St. Louis ...

Not our best finish, but not as bad as last year. In 2016, Apartment List ranked us dead last in its survey of 474 cities — even worse than Flint, Michigan.

This year? Things are looking up! We finished No. 476, but that's now out of a list of "over 500," meaning at least 25 cities did even worse than we did.

And just check out that letter grade! We're no longer in "F" territory. Mama would be so proud.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-24_at_10.47.53_am.png

