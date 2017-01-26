Fake U.S. Marshal Timothy Rosselli Pleads Guilty

A high-flying con man who sped around rural Missouri in a $180,000 Lamborghini, claiming to be a federal agent, has been brought back to earth.
Timothy Rosselli, 28, pled guilty to today in federal court.
As the RFT's Doyle Murphy previously reported
, Rosselli is a native of Pennsylvania, but was living with a woman in Union, Missouri, and calling himself "Austyn Gardner." He drove a Lamborghini and said he was a flight medic. Later he told his gal pal he'd been hired on as a U.S. Marshal.
Neither was true, according to Union Police Sgt. John Biser. "He hasn't had an actual job in years," Biser told Murphy. That Lamborghini? A gift from a Florida woman, who also believed he was a U.S. Marshal (and also apparently purchased him a $96,000 Corvette).
The Union girlfriend became suspicious after he racked up $20,000 in debts under her name. When she confronted him, he fled in his fancy car — and she called the police. They unraveled the scheme from there and busted him at a Greyhound station in Effingham, Illinois. His expensive ride, apparently, had blown a tire.
This morning, Rosselli pled guilty to one felony count of impersonating an officer before United States District Judge Rodney W. Sippel, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He'll be sentenced on April 27, and now faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and fines up to $250,000.
And it looks like neither of his girlfriends is footing the bill anymore now that his jig is up: Rosselli's being represented by a public defender.
