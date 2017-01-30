Share
Monday, January 30, 2017

Wash U Administrator Justin Carroll Charged in Child Porn Case

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 12:39 PM

Washington University administrator Justin X. Carroll has been charged with child pornography. - WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
A high-ranking Washington University administrator has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Justin X. Carroll was the university's vice chancellor for student affairs, but prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office say he also went by the nickname "MOperv" as he trolled dark corners of the internet.

Carroll, a 67-year-old married father who lives in University City, was part of a ring of online creeps who shared and viewed videos of young boys being sexually abused by adult men, according to prosecutors and court records.

The videos included graphic scenes of boys, ages three to six years old, fondling adults' erect penises and being subjected to anal sex in some cases, the indictment says. One video, titled "boybending," was apparently a how-to guide to abuse: "the art of remotely directing a boy on webcam, through typing text and displaying videos, to achieve a desired pose or behavior."

Carroll, whose Twitter handle is @WashUDeanoFun, was indicted on Wednesday, but the documents weren't unsealed until Monday when the administrator appeared in court.

He's accused of using a Dell laptop, MacBook Air laptop and iPhone to view the videos. Investigators caught him by tracing IP addresses to the computers at his home and at the university, authorities say.

The university announced in a January 10 blog post that Carroll would be retiring in February. The post made no mention of his reasons for retiring.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan said in a statement that Carroll's crimes don't include any connection to Wash U. students or his work responsibilities.

Carroll has a long and decorated career at the university, spanning 35 years. He has been the dean of students and was named interim athletic director in February.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of twenty years and a fine of $250,000.

The university didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editor's note: We updated this story soon after publication to include an additional detail.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


