Share
Email
Print

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Mayor Slay Endorses Lyda Krewson; Jennifer Joyce Isn't So Sure

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 11:12 AM

Lyda Krewson just picked up an endorsement from Mayor Francis Slay - PHOTO BY DOYLE MURPHY
  • PHOTO BY DOYLE MURPHY
  • Lyda Krewson just picked up an endorsement from Mayor Francis Slay

Mayor Francis Slay says he knows who he wants to replace him when he leaves office this spring. The city's longtime mayor endorsed Alderwoman Lyda Krewson in a video message posted Thursday online.

"All the candidates for mayor are good people, who want the best for our city," Slay says. "But I believe one candidate, Lyda Krewson, has what it takes to do the job."

Slay cited Krewson's resilience following the horrific murder of her husband and her acumen with the complexity of multi-million dollar budgets as reasons to support her in a crowded field.

Krewson is easily the best-funded candidate with $576,199 cash in hand at the end of the last reporting period, and she's also picked up endorsements from Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly and the St. Louis Police Officer's Association.

But not all of the big names in city politics are lining up behind her. Former St. Louis Circuity Attorney Jennifer Joyce posted an anti-endorsement on the local social media site, Nextdoor, that paints Krewson as a status quo candidate, according to the St. Louis American.

"I believe that we need new thinking to move forward in St. Louis," Joyce wrote, according to the American. "That is my problem with Lyda Krewson. When you look at her supporters and advisors, it’s Groundhog Day."

Joyce, who chose not to run for re-election, later deleted the post. She didn't endorse a specific candidate but said she was "favoring" Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Antonio French, whom she praised as "very smart and dedicated to making an impact on crime — which is a huge issue for me."

(It bears noting: The publisher of the paper that broke the story, Donald Suggs, is Jones' top donor.)

Slay has decided to move on after sixteen years as mayor, announcing in April he would not seek re-election. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd are also among the major candidates vying to replace him.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eating McDonald's Fries Until I Puked Helped Me Understand Trump's America Read More

  2. Monica Sykes Was Out with a Berkeley Cop Just Before Her Disappearance Read More

  3. Wash U Administrator Justin Carroll Charged in Child Porn Case Read More

  4. 10 St. Louis Artists Poised to Break Out in 2017 Read More

  5. In Debate, Mayoral Candidates Grapple With Jeff Roorda — and Their Own Histories Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation