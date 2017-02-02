Share
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Value-Minded Credit Card Thief Identified After Using Rewards Card, Cops Say

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:38 AM

click to enlarge Thomas Schneider was charged with a felony. - IMAGE VIA SHREWSBURY POLICE
  • Image via Shrewsbury police
  • Thomas Schneider was charged with a felony.
Gotta get those points.

A crooked cable guy used a customer's stolen credit card for a shopping spree at West County Center in Des Peres, Shrewsbury police say. How did they know it was him? He also used his rewards card — and even gave the clerk his phone number for verification, police say.

Thomas Schneider, 26, of St. Peters, was arrested in late January on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

Police say he was working as an installer for Charter Communications in July when he swiped the Visa card from a bedroom dresser in a Shrewsbury home.

He's accused of using the card at multiple locations, including three purchases at West County Center. Shrewsbury police traced the illicit transactions to the mall and recovered images of Schneider during his shopping trip, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim's girlfriend, who was home the day of the theft, recognized Schneider from the images. If detectives had any doubt who it was, the clincher was the rewards card, according to police. Some deals are just too good to pass up.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


