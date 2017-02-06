Share
Monday, February 6, 2017

St. Louis Shock Jock Is Now Dropping the N-Word on the Air

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 7:10 AM

Shock jock Bob Romanik, far left, shown with Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and sports radio personality Kevin Slaten.
  • Screenshot from this YouTube video
  • Shock jock Bob Romanik, far left, shown with Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and sports radio personality Kevin Slaten.

Bob Romanik, the self-proclaimed "Grim Reaper of St. Louis Radio," is apparently outright saying the N-word on his KQQZ (1190 AM) radio show.

In a YouTube video of his broadcast uploaded on January 22, Romanik can be heard using the racial slur twice in reference to Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame. The recording was uploaded by a user named "Romanik Watch," and according to his or her description it aired on January 19. The user claims Romanik had also used the slur earlier in the show "repeatedly" before he or she started recording.


Romanik references an incident that occurred at a January 17 performance at the Georgia Theatre, where the 30-year-old Waka Flocka demanded a student attending the show hand over his Donald Trump jersey, which the rapper then used to wipe his bare ass while onstage. (The student later raved on Twitter that it was "100% a concert I won't forget.")

Here is a transcript of Romanik's remarks (emphasis added):

Don't you feel like you just took a good crap? Don't you feel constipated and you just took a good crap? Cause that's what we did, we took a good crap today just like Waka Flocka Flame did. Waka Flocka. He took a good crap on our president-elect's shirt. Our white president. Now if it had been another black man — you think, you think that Trump has done anything to this man? Trump will probably do more for this black n*gger than Obama's ever done for the proud black community. In my opinion of course.

Think about it! We're talking about Waka Flocka, that greasy black n*gger son of a bitch. Not a proud white pers- uh, not a proud black person. Definitely not a proud white person. But it says "You should not flaunt your support for Donald Trump at a Waka Flocka show." Why not? That's anybody's right! I tell you what you black bastard: Let me wear a Trump shirt then you grab it off me! You'll be the deadest son of a bitch walking around. What the hell is wrong with people? What the hell's wrong?

Romanik then launches immediately — immediately — into a story about a four-year-old fan/listener that he met in Grafton, Illinois, the day before. He says, "I hope to hell I don't screw him up too bad. But people, you gotta be realist. Not racist! You gotta be realist."

A two-time felon profiled by the RFT in August 2012, Romanik has made something of a career out of inciting outrage. In February 2016 he made headlines for calling Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green a "skanky bitch," an "alderbitch" and a "skanky-ass bitch" while the president of the Board of Aldermen, Lewis Reed, laughed nervously in the studio. Romanik was one of the top donors for Reed's mayoral run in 2012, giving $10,000. (Filings from this cycle show no donations from Romanik to Reed this time around.)

In November, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's editorial board condemned Romanik's show as "hate speech" and encouraged people to contact the FCC over a homophobic attack ad Romanik recorded against St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.

"Listeners must not allow this abuse of the public airwaves to stand," the Post-Dispatch wrote. "The Federal Communications Commission needs to hear from anyone who believes Romanik’s hate speech deserves sanction. Romanik makes GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump seem like a model of good manners and decorum."

And as the January 19 broadcast makes clear, despite that "intended for mature audiences" disclaimer, even Romanik knows the kids are listening. If that bothers you, you can contact the FCC here.

