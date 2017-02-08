Dancer, Firefighter Shot in Soulard Ambush; Family Raising Funds

click to enlarge
Rain Stippec, a St. Louis dancer, was shot along with a city firefighter in Soulard.
The family and friends of a St. Louis dancer are raising money for her recovery after she and a firefighter were shot in Soulard.
The two victims — Rain Stippec, 26, and a 30-year-old fire department captain — were apparently ambushed by a gunman around 12:35 a.m. Monday. They were just sitting in the captain's car when the shooter opened fire without warning, they told investigators.
Stippec was hit multiple times in the back. The captain, whose name hasn't been released, was hit in the hand, shoulder, knee and back, police say. Both were badly hurt, but Stippec seemed to be in worse shape. Police described her condition as critical/unstable on Monday.
Her family has started a GoFundMe page
. In a note on the site, Stippec's sister, Katie Sippec, said Sippec was in "semi-stable" condition but wasn't "out of the woods yet."
"We're still in a state of complete shock and confusion and it's looking like Rain is the strongest one of us all," the sister wrote
.
Stippec trained in dance at Webster University and has performed internationally.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of South Seventh Street next to Humboldt Academy of Higher Learning. Police had only a vague description of the shooter.
