Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 6-Year-old Shot in Head

A six-year-old girl was shot in the head by another child in north St. Louis, police say.

A St. Louis woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody today after her six-year-old daughter was fatally shot in the head by another child, police say.The little girl, Mi'Kenzie Bostic, was already dead when police arrived shortly at 1:30 a.m., authorities say. The 27-year-old mother and 31-year-old boyfriend told investigators they were asleep when she was shot, police say.Three other kids — ages 9, 4 and 3 — were also in the home in the 6300 block of Minnie Avenue on the edge of the Walnut Park West neighborhood in northwest St. Louis. Police believe one of the kids got a hold of a gun and shot Mi'Kenzie.The mother and boyfriend were being held this afternoon as police prepared to apply for arrest warrants. Their names were withheld pending charges.