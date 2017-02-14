Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Mom, Boyfriend Charged with Manslaughter After 9-Year-Old Kills Younger Sister

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Ebony Jones and Jeramee Ramey face manslaughter charges in the death of Jones' 6-year-old daughter. - IMAGES VIA ST. LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE
  • Images via St. Louis Metropolitan Police
  • Ebony Jones and Jeramee Ramey face manslaughter charges in the death of Jones' 6-year-old daughter.

A St. Louis woman and her boyfriend got high, fell asleep and left a loaded handgun lying on the floor, where a nine-year-old picked it up and accidentally shot her six-year-old sister, authorities say.

The girl, Mi'Kenzie Bostic, was hit in the forehead, the bullet killing her while the adults slumbered, police say.

The girls' mother, 27-year-old Ebony Jones, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Jeramee Ramey, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for Mi'Kenzie's death and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child — one for each of the surviving children.

The tragic details of the shooting were revealed in court records on Tuesday. Ramey admitted to investigators he was the one who brought a 9mm with an extended magazine to Jones' home at 6334 Minnie Avenue, according to police.

He admitted that he and Jones dozed off on Sunday evening after they "smoked narcotics," leaving the kids unattended with easy access to the weapon, the court documents say.

One of the kids, a four-year-old, told police the nine-year-old asked Mi'Kenzie to bring her the gun. She did, and while the nine-year-old was handling it, the gun went off.

Police say the shooting happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the handgun sitting on a box in the entryway outside the room where Mi'Kenzie was killed.

Jones and Ramey were both taken into custody on Monday. Bail was set at $25,000 for Jones and $50,000 for Ramey.

click to enlarge Police say this home in Walnut Park West was the site of a fatal accident in the early hours of Monday morning. - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE EARTH
  • image via Google Earth
  • Police say this home in Walnut Park West was the site of a fatal accident in the early hours of Monday morning.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How St. Louis Casinos Busted a Russian Crime Ring Targeting Slot Machines Read More

  2. KKK 'Imperial Wizard' Frank Ancona Murdered; Wife and Stepson Arrested Read More

  3. One Dead in Botched Murder-Suicide in Shrewsbury Read More

  4. The Ozark Trail Could Make Missouri a Hiking Destination. Why Isn't It Finished? Read More

  5. Nihilist KMOX Reporter Discusses Existential Horror of February in St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation