Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Michael Green, 31, Charged With Beating Girlfriend's Children

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:01 AM

Michael Green is accused of beating his girlfriend's kids. - IMAGE VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • image via St. Louis County Police
  • Michael Green is accused of beating his girlfriend's kids.

A St. Louis County man was charged with abuse after his girlfriend's young children arrived at their grandfather's house with welts, bruises and scars, authorities say.

The kids, ages three and four, looked like they had been whipped with a belt or cord across the front of their torsos, backs, legs and genital areas, according to St. Louis County police. The kids said "Mikey" had "whooped" them and made them bleed.

Police identified Mikey as 31-year-old Michael Green of Ruesta Drive in the Spanish Lake section of north county. He had been dating the kids' mother for about six months, police say.

The children's grandfather told officers that his daughter dropped off the kids on January 28. He immediately noticed their injuries and called the cops.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department's Child Abuse Unit investigated the case. County prosecutors issued the charges on Tuesday.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dirty Girl Farms Supplies Top Chefs from an Unlikely Spot: Anne Lehman's Tower Grove South Backyard Read More

  2. An Election Law Battle Is Brewing Around Kacey Cordes' Mayoral Campaign Read More

  3. One Dead in Botched Murder-Suicide in Shrewsbury Read More

  4. How St. Louis Casinos Busted a Russian Crime Ring Targeting Slot Machines Read More

  5. For Missouri NARAL, 'Sanctuary City' Success in St. Louis Follows New, Local Focus Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation