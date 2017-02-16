Share
Email
Print

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Armed Robber Shot by Victim's Neighbor, Police Say

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge Tre'von Johnson was shot while trying to rob someone, police say. - IMAGE VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Image via St. Louis County Police
  • Tre'von Johnson was shot while trying to rob someone, police say.

An armed robber in north St. Louis County was blindsided by a not-so-passive bystander, who pulled out a gun of his own and opened fire, authorities say.

Tre'von Johnson, 24, was in the midst of a stickup at 1:40 a.m this morning when the victim's neighbor intervened, according to St. Louis County Police. The neighbor peppered Johnson with bullets as the would-be thief ducked back in his vehicle and sped off.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Bradshaw Drive in north county's Dellwood municipality.

Police found Johnson, who lives nearby on Harneyworld Drive, shortly after at the hospital, where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Officers found more bullet holes in his vehicle, authorities say.

Johnson survived the misadventure and is being held on $50,000 bond. He has a separate gun case set for trial this May.

The neighbor isn't expected to face any charges.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dirty Girl Farms Supplies Top Chefs from an Unlikely Spot: Anne Lehman's Tower Grove South Backyard Read More

  2. Michael Green, 31, Charged With Beating Girlfriend's Children Read More

  3. Jones, French Blow Off Invite from St. Louis Sports Commission Read More

  4. Teen Arrested in Murder of Grandfather Visiting Tower Grove South Read More

  5. One Dead in Botched Murder-Suicide in Shrewsbury Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation