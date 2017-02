Lyda Krewson Calls for Police Union's Roorda to Be Fired

click to enlarge Photo by Danny Wicentowski

(Left to right) St. Louis Police Officer's Association President Joe Steiger, business manager Jeff Roorda and attorney Brian Millikan during an October 2014 press conference.

The disrespect of women is not tolerable - ever. As a dad to two girls, Roorda's commentary on FB - unprofessional & unacceptable. #RiseSTL — Jeffrey L. Boyd (@JeffBoyd4Mayor) February 17, 2017

The silence of Krewson and others has enabled Roorda's dangerous rhetoric for years. We needed them to speak up long ago. #FireRoorda https://t.co/Xv566muwc8 — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) February 17, 2017

Alderwoman Lyda Krewson accepted the endorsement of the St. Louis Police Officers Association — but she is not accepting the latest set of controversial remarks from its spokesman, Jeff Roorda.In a statement this evening, Krewson strongly condemned Roorda's comments about her opponent, Tishaura Jones, and called for him to be fired."Today I call upon the elected leadership of the St. Louis Police Officers Association to fire Jeff Roorda," she said in a prepared statement. "When I am mayor, he will not be welcome in my office."In a Facebook post on his personal page, which was captured by St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, Roorda accused Jones, the city's treasurer, of being a "daughter of a felon," "laziest legislator of all time," a "cop hater" and a "race baiter."He also noted Jones' $22,000 in travel reimbursements , calling it "massive expenditures of public dollars."Roorda has been criticized strongly in the past for blaming then-President Barack Obama for the shooting of police officers in Dallas, saying he had "blood on his hands." At the time, there were numerous calls for his resignation, but he continued to enjoy the union's support.It will be interesting to see if that continues now that Krewson, the mayoral candidate most sympathetic to the police union, has made it clear she won't work with Roorda.Fellow mayoral candidates Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and Alderman Antonio French also waded into the controversy. French, for his part, blames Krewson, saying her past silence "enabled Roorda's dangerous rhetoric."Krewson's statement is below in its entirety.