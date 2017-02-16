Lyda Krewson Calls for Police Union's Roorda to Be Fired

The disrespect of women is not tolerable - ever. As a dad to two girls, Roorda's commentary on FB - unprofessional & unacceptable. #RiseSTL— Jeffrey L. Boyd (@JeffBoyd4Mayor) February 17, 2017
The silence of Krewson and others has enabled Roorda's dangerous rhetoric for years. We needed them to speak up long ago. #FireRoorda https://t.co/Xv566muwc8— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) February 17, 2017
Jeff Roorda, Business Agent for the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association directed vile and disgusting comments towards Tishaura Jones today. Tishaura and I are both candidates for Mayor and are competing hard against each other but I absolutely reject his despicable characterization of her. She is a respected government official and does not deserve this abuse.
This is not the first time I have felt the need to repudiate Mr. Roorda for his statements. He justified today’s repulsive remarks by claiming he had been attacked first by Ms. Jones. That excuse is not acceptable to me. I have seen police officers treated far worse by citizens on the street and still completely maintain their composure and civility.
Today I call upon the elected leadership of the St. Louis Police Officers Association to fire Jeff Roorda. When I am mayor, he will not be welcome in my office. We will expect the police officers to send someone who is truly representative of them—someone who behaves respectfully and respectably. Jeff Roorda has shown that he can not.
