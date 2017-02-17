Larry Rice Is Now Running for Mayor

He has been rolling out his plan on larryriceformayor.com. Highlights include capping city government salaries at $75,000 and putting the savings toward hiring another 200 police officers, holding weekly job fairs in the City Hall rotunda and shifting city money away from stadium deals toward community recreation.
Unsurprisingly, his platform also calls for aid to the homeless, including a plan to build a village of tiny houses for people who do not want to live in shelters.
The month and a half between now and the general election should be a busy time for Rice. Along with the campaign, he's battling the city to keep New Life open. The shelter has been operating without a permit since May 2015, when the city revoked the 32-bed hotel permit Rice had since 1976.
New Life is under city orders to shut down by April 1. The general election is April 4.
Still a longshot, Rice adds yet another layer to a frenzied campaign season. There are probably four legit contenders in the Democratic primary.
And whoever wins that primary will still be the odds-on favorite, Rice isn't alone in trying to make the general election matter. There's also the late entry of Kacey Cordes, a finance executive who some political watchers suspect could mount a real challenge in the general. Like Rice, she will bypass the primaries. Unlike Rice, she hasn't collected the signatures.
