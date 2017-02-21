Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Dexter Fowler and His Family Don't Owe Cardinals Nation Shit

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 8:47 AM

click to enlarge Dexter Fowler is a baseball player, not property. - VIA ESPN
  • via ESPN
  • Dexter Fowler is a baseball player, not property.

Dexter Fowler is a professional baseball player who won last year's World Series as a Chicago Cub and subsequently signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to become a baseball player this season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fowler's family, however, including his daughter and Iranian-born wife, owe Cardinals fans precisely nothing.

This is worth nothing because, over the weekend, Fowler's comments about Donald Trump's attempt to limit travel by green card holders and other immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries — an executive order later blocked by a judge — drew the attention of a certain segment of the so-called best fans in baseball. These assholes demanded Fowler stick to baseball instead of talking about an issue that directly affects the lives of his wife, daughter and extended family.

"It’s huge," Fowler told ESPN on Saturday. "Especially any time you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate."

This guarded expression of concern — which, despite some headlines linking the comments to Trump, didn't even mention the president by name — was too much for some Cardinals fans. On Facebook and Twitter, Fowler was told to "stick to baseball," various versions of "shut the fuck up," and that age-old argument that an athlete signing a contract somehow makes him "property" of the team and league.

For example:

VIA @BESTFANSSTLOUIS


Fowler, to his credit, responded with graciousness. In a follow-up interview with ESPN, he said that he appreciated the initial question about his family, "and if a question is asked out of concern, I'm going to answer the question truthfully."

"It's not to hurt anybody," Fowler continued. "It's my perspective. It's unfortunate that people think of things that way, but I believe they're sensitive. I'm not the sensitive one."

Fowler followed the comments with a tweet restating the fact that he is not property. It's totally a fair point!


To sum up: Dexter Fowler expresses a human reaction to the possibility of people from his wife's home country facing restrictions on their travel to the U.S. Fans lose their shit. Fowler plays it cool.


Go Cards go.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Klansman Frank Ancona's Murder Reveals Cat-Hoarding Situation (PHOTOS) Read More

  2. Anti-Trump Activists Aim to Put Ann Wagner in the Hot Seat With Demonstration in Des Peres Read More

  3. Missouri 'Bathroom Bill' Will Get a Hearing Tomorrow Read More

  4. Former Clayton Resident Adam Hayat Arrested Near LAX After Police Find Pipe Bombs Read More

  5. Dirty Girl Farms Supplies Top Chefs from an Unlikely Spot: Anne Lehman's Tower Grove South Backyard Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation