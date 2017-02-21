Dexter Fowler and His Family Don't Owe Cardinals Nation Shit

click to enlarge
Dexter Fowler is a baseball player, not property.
Dexter Fowler is a professional baseball player who won last year's World Series as a Chicago Cub and subsequently signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to become a baseball player this season with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fowler's family, however, including his daughter and Iranian-born wife, owe Cardinals fans precisely nothing
.
This is worth nothing because, over the weekend, Fowler's comments about Donald Trump's attempt to limit travel by green card holders and other immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries — an executive order later blocked by a judge — drew the attention of a certain segment of the so-called best fans in baseball
. These assholes demanded Fowler stick to baseball instead of talking about an issue that directly affects the lives of his wife, daughter and extended family.
"It’s huge," Fowler told ESPN on Saturday
. "Especially any time you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate."
This guarded expression of concern — which, despite some headlines
linking the comments to Trump, didn't even mention the president by name — was too much for some Cardinals fans. On Facebook and Twitter, Fowler was told to "stick to baseball," various versions of "shut the fuck up," and that age-old argument
that an athlete signing a contract
somehow makes him "property" of the team and league.
For example:
Fowler, to his credit, responded with graciousness. In a follow-up interview with ESPN
, he said that he appreciated the initial question about his family, "and if a question is asked out of concern, I'm going to answer the question truthfully."
"It's not to hurt anybody," Fowler continued. "It's my perspective. It's unfortunate that people think of things that way, but I believe they're sensitive. I'm not the sensitive one."
Fowler followed the comments with a tweet restating the fact that he is not property. It's totally a fair point!
To sum up: Dexter Fowler expresses a human reaction to the possibility of people from his wife's home country facing restrictions on their travel to the U.S. Fans lose their shit. Fowler plays it cool.
Go Cards go.
