After Rush to Judgment on Rape Allegation, Steve Roberts Seeks to Clear His Name

click to enlarge Cora Faith Walker, left, and Steve Roberts are both freshman Democrats serving in the Missouri House of Representatives.

After state Representative Cora Faith Walker (D-Ferguson) accused fellow Rep. Steve Roberts (D-St. Louis) of rape, the vitriol aimed at Roberts came fast and furious.

The unusually public accusation — made in a letter to House leadership and a sit-down interview with Tony Messenger of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, both on September 30, 2016 — left some elected officials and political operatives unwilling to take the usual "wait and see" approach. Even after the special prosecutor announced he didn't see enough "credible evidence" to bring a case, the denunciations of Roberts came with vehemence.