Missouri Congresswoman Disses Women's March as 'Very Pornographic'

Women marched in St. Louis and numerous other cities last month.
Was Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler watching the same Women's March we were watching?
The Republican legislator, who represents a rural Missouri district that includes Columbia, recently lambasted the women who marched on Washington, D.C., as "radical liberals who don't like the results of the election" and "from the fringes of the Democratic Party."
Let's set aside for the moment the record-breaking crowds that showed up to march. (If 3 million people is a mere "fringe," the Democratic Party is much bigger than we previously realized.) Because that's not even the looniest part. As the interview with 93.9 FM (The Eagle)
continued, Hartzler started making things up whole cloth — and then, naturally, blamed the media for not reporting on her delusions.
"What has not been reported is the reality of a lot of their signs and a large proportion of the message was very, very graphic," she claimed. "It was very pornographic. Their signs, their posters, it was pornographic is all it was, and no media has talked about that, and it was very sad."
Sad!
Oh, and what about the children? (Isn't it always about the children?)
"There were children there that parents had their kids participating in the march and some of the signs they were having the kids hold up was just reprehensible," quoth the congresswoman "So it was, I think, sad, the way that it turned out. But when people have an opportunity to make a statement, they shouldn't go that far."
Since we have no idea what she's talking about, we'll just leave things there — other than to note that we're not the only ones wondering what the heck Hartzler means by "pornographic."
Says Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), "Congresswoman Hartzler and I obviously saw very different marches. The women I was with in Missouri were peacefully exercising their Constitutional rights — rights that Republicans in Congress love to lecture about — and sending a message that they won't be silent while extreme policies are put in place that threaten their families' healthcare and education, their communities' safety, and their basic freedoms.
"If Congresswoman Hartzler thinks standing up for those issues is radical, she's proving she's the one who doesn't understand Missouri women's values."
