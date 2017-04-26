Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Bag That Held Baby's Remains Could Help Solve Mystery in St. Louis County

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge Investigators hope the public can help identify this bag, which held the remains of a baby. - IMAGE VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Image via St. Louis County Police
  • Investigators hope the public can help identify this bag, which held the remains of a baby.

The dirt-covered duffel bag that held a baby's skeleton could help St. Louis County police solve a mystery.

Fishermen in a high-end subdivision in far north St. Louis County found the bag and its grisly contents on April 15. Ever since, police have been trying to figure out the identity of the child.

Police released photos of the bag today. They're looking for any information they can find about it — brand, shop that sold it and possible owner.

The leather bag was discovered behind Belhmann Lake Court, a cul-de-sac in the Estates at Behlmann Farms in the Old Jamestown section of the county. A small lake with a fountain in the middle sits on the other side of sprawling brick homes.

Police say they still know very little about the baby, not even the child's exact age or gender.

They ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

click to enlarge The bag was found by fishermen in far north St. Louis County. - IMAGES VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Images via St. Louis County Police
  • The bag was found by fishermen in far north St. Louis County.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Rural Missouri County. Now He's the One Facing Prison Read More

  2. St. Louis Blues Twitter Is Not Here for Your Racist Jokes Read More

  3. Bicycle Ban Eyed for Delmar Loop Over Trolley Dangers Read More

  4. Missouri Dog Breeder Loses Defamation Suit Against Humane Society Read More

  5. Sued for Discrimination, Missouri Senator Pushes Law Limiting Discrimination Suits Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation