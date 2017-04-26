Lyft Is Now Operating in St. Louis and St. Charles

click to enlarge
Another mode of transportation is officially available to St. Louisans today.
Lyft, a San Francisco-based company that offers ride sharing services via mobile app, is officially launching in St. Louis, St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield, Columbia and O'Fallon, Missouri today. Before now, Springfield was the only Missouri city in which Lyft operated.
In honor of the occasion, new Lyft users have the opportunity to use the code MISSOURI2017 to receive $5 off their first ride, either by typing the code into the "promos" section of the app or clicking here
.
On Monday, Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill into law allowing such services across Missouri
. The new law regulates ride sharing services on a statewide level — something that companies like Lyft and Uber had pushed for after the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxi Cab Commission
, a regulatory group comprised in part of local cab company owners, sought to block their entrance into the market. When Lyft first tried to set up shop in St. Louis, in fact, the taxi commission sued — and won a ruling from a judge ordering it to cease operations
.
The new law will officially go into effect on August 28. However, Lyft announced that, as of today, its app is operational. And Uber, which was already running in St. Louis in defiance of local regulations, has also launched now in Jefferson City and St. Charles.
So what does that mean for trips to and from the airport? Previously, it was a subject of hot debate — an UberX driver was even arrested while dropping a passenger off at Lambert
. But both the MTC and Lyft tell the RFT
that while such ride sharing services are not yet permitted at Lambert, they will be in the future.
"We don't currently offer service to the St. Louis airport, as that requires a specific agreement with the airport," Lyft Communications Manager Scott Coriell says in an email. "We are working with the airport to come to such an agreement, and we hope to do so soon so those utilizing the airport can take advantage of Lyft's safe, reliable, and affordable service."
To keep track of Lyft's availability across Missouri, visit lyft.com/cities
.