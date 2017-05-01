Share
Monday, May 1, 2017

Cherokee Street Gunfire Wounds Two Bystanders, Police Say

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE EARTH
  • Image via Google Earth
Gunshots in the heart of Cherokee Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday left two teens wounded, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

One victim, a fifteen-year-old male, told police he'd stepped out of an event near the intersection of Cherokee and Ohio and heard gunfire. He attempted to run but was struck in the leg, according to a police summary of the incident.

A second teen, aged nineteen, told police he was on the street when he saw a fight break out between "unknown subjects," and then heard gunfire. He too was struck in the leg.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The 2700 block of Cherokee Street, where the incident took place, is home to some of the district's most popular businesses, including 2720 Cherokee and the Whiskey Ring.

Police described the suspect as a black male with long dreadlocks and a thin build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and white pants. We'll update this story if we learn more.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


