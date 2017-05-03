Fan at Busch Stadium Apparently Hit by Stray Gunfire, Cops Say

THEO WELLING

Fans line up to enter Busch Stadium on opening day in 2015.

The victim stated she was at her seat inside the stadium when she felt pain to her arm and after removing her jacket, noticed a small abrasion above her elbow. The victim responded to a first aid station, who contacted an officer working secondary employment at the baseball game. A bullet slug was located in the immediate area around the victim’s seat. It appears the bullet came from outside the stadium, however the investigation is ongoing.



This further amplifies our yearly message of encouraging “Fun Without Guns”. We know “what goes up must come down”, and in this case, an innocent victim was struck. The department constantly stresses the importance of safety and responsible gun ownership.

The Cardinals had this to stay in a statement: "We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter."There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge."