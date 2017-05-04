Share
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Ann Wagner Gleefully Cackles 'Freedom!' While Gutting Affordable Care Act

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Ann Wagner in a rare public appearance. (Get this: she was stumping for Ted Cruz.) - SHUTTERSTOCK/MARTIN HAAS
  • SHUTTERSTOCK/Martin Haas
  • Ann Wagner in a rare public appearance. (Get this: she was stumping for Ted Cruz.)

U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-St. Louis County), a shrieking harpy who would happily feast on any one of her constituents if her corporate paymasters gave her a couple hundred bucks to do so, made a rare public appearance today.

Not before her constituents, of course. She's steadfastly refused to do that, because those people vote for her for free, and Ann Wagner doesn't respect anybody who does something without getting paid.

Instead it was before the second great love of her life, a camera. Positively giddy with anticipation at ripping healthcare away from millions of American citizens, she preened and cooed while relaying the substance of today's meetings in the House in the run up to the vote.


This is not a movie. The people who are about to lose their healthcare are not extras in a film, despite what Wagner thinks. The only thing they're being liberated from are desperately needed medicines and access to doctors.

But Ann Wagner thinks she's fighting on the side of freedom.

Here's a free tip, Ann. Re-watch the end of the film Braveheart. Pay close attention to how William Wallace is rewarded. He's castrated, then hung, drawn and quartered. Those 2018 midterms are closer than you think, if you know what we mean.

h/t @igorvolsky

