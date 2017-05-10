Elise Miller Hoffman, Democrat Pick for Krewson's Aldermanic Seat, Withdraws

Just notarized and overnighted my absentee ballot to St. Louis County. #ImWithHer #Hillary2016 #SXSW2016— Elise Miller Hoffman (@leesie523) March 14, 2016
It has come to my attention that due to a misinterpretation of the City Charter's residency requirement, I do not meet the qualifications to run for the Board of Aldermen. As a result, I have made the decision to step down as the Democratic Candidate for 28th Ward Alderman.
As a private citizen, I will continue to be an advocate for St. Louisans who are underserved by their government due to the color of their skin, housing status, income level, sexual orientation, gender, or country of origin. I will support community-based policing initiatives and efforts to build trust between the police force and communities of color. I will proactively build coalitions between St. Louis City and St. Louis County, and encourage stakeholders to come together to discuss the severe impacts of our regional fragmentation. As President of St. Louis Young Democrats, I will encourage more young people to get into politics — even though it can be tough sometimes!
Thank you to the friends and family who put their faith in me, and to the Democratic Party for their support. I will fully support the Aldermanic candidate who is endorsed by the Democratic Central Committee, and work with that individual to continue the growth of the 28th Ward and our region.
